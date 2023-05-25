It was only a matter of time before the Florida State softball bats woke up.

After the Seminoles' usually potent lineup managed just one run over 13 innings last Sunday -- nearly ending the team's season -- it seemed likely a bounceback was on the way.

No. 3 overall seed FSU got that in a big way Thursday night, exploding for eight runs on nine hits in a runaway 8-1 win over No. 14 seed Georgia in Game 1 of the Tallahassee Super Regional at Joanne Graf Field.

"Really proud of the team. That was a really good team win. That was awesome," FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said after the win. "Kat did her thing, defense did their thing, offense started coming together and our dugout was on fire."

Facing an early 1-0 deficit, the Seminoles broke onto the board for four runs on four hits in the bottom of the third inning. A double to right by Kaley Mudge got FSU tied the game and a double by Kalei Harding gave FSU the lead for good.

Harding's double was FSU's 116th of the season, breaking the program single-season record and moving this team into eighth place in the NCAA single-season record book for doubles.

The Seminoles then broke out for four more runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a pair of two-run singles by Hallie Wacaser and Mudge. FSU nearly enacted the run rule that inning but a lineout to center stranded a pair of FSU runners in scoring position.

"From the dugout, it just didn't look like we were making quality enough pitches to slow them down," UGA head coach Tony Baldwin said of his pitching staff. "Once (FSU) gets you in the cement mixer where it's just going around and around and around, it's hard to get it stopped."

With the win, FSU is one win away from a return trip to the Women's College World Series and will have two chances to get that one win. The first of those chances will be Friday at 8 p.m. (ESPN).

"They're a great team. It's always nice to get the first win, but it's going to be a fight here for the next two," Alameda said. "We know that there's a cool opportunity ahead of us, but we've got to stay grounded,"

Sandercock steps up again

FSU ace Kathryn Sandercock got the start in the circle in Game 1 of the series for the Seminoles.

She wasn't able to carry over her Sunday perfection that kept the Seminoles' season going. In fact, the very first batter she faced reached base on an infield single and the Bulldogs did well to create scoring opportunities against her.

But the redshirt senior was at her best in those situations Thursday night. Although UGA had six hits off her -- four of which were leadoff hits -- she held the Bulldogs hitless in 11 at--bats with a runner on base and hitless in four at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

"Staying in that compete mode," Sandercock said of how she excelled with runners on base. "I think (Georgia) is one of those offenses that you never quite get comfortable. I wouldn't say I was ever really in a groove out there. It was just attacking every pitch, competing every pitch, staying in it."

The lone damage off Sandercock was a solo home run by UGA second baseman Sydney Kuma to lead off the second inning.

Over three NCAA Tournament appearances so far, Sandercock has allowed two runs on 14 hits over 19.1 innings with 13 strikeouts and two walks issued.

Ali DuBois came out of the bullpen to record the final four outs and preserve the comfortable victory for the Seminoles.