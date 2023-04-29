NOTRE DAME, Ind. - The fourth-ranked Florida State softball team (42-8, 18-2) scored six runs in the top of the first and never looked back in an 11-2 win in five innings over Notre Dame (29-15-1, 11-11-1) to secure their seventh ACC series win of the season.

The win marked Head Coach Lonni Alameda's 700th win as FSU's head coach. Alameda holds a 700-195-1 record for a .781 winning percentage and has led the Noles to eight ACC titles four Women's College World Series appearances and a national championship in 2018.

The Seminoles put together another impressive offensive performance, and it did not take long for the Seminole bats to get hot. The first four batters of the game all singled as Kalei Harding and Mack Leonard each picked up an RBI. Devyn Flaherty doubled down the left field line to score Harding. Hallie Wacaser then hit her first home run of the game into left field to score three more runs for the Noles to give Ali DuBois a 6-0 lead before she even stepped into the circle.

The Irish got a run back in the bottom of the first, but DuBois settled in and got a strikeout to strand runners on second and third. Both teams were scoreless in the second inning, but it was Wacaser again who hit her second three-run home run of the afternoon to score Edenfield and Flaherty. This was Wacaser's first career multi-home run game, and she also set a career high with six RBI. She is the second Nole this season to drive in 6 runs joining Edenfield who did it on Apr. 1 against Georgia Tech.

Leonard and Kaley Mudge each added an RBI off a fielder's choice in the fourth and fifth inning.

DuBois was credited with her sixth win of the season to improve to 6-3. DuBois pitched three innings allowing just two earned runs. Allison Royalty pitched the final two innings and did not allow a single run.

The Seminoles will look for the sweep Sunday at noon on ACC Network Extra.