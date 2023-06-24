Florida State shortstop Josie Muffley begins her next chapter — in pro softball.

Muffley hit two home runs with six doubles, 25 RBI and 31 runs scored in her senior season and will now play in the Athletes Unlimited summer league.

Her FSU career is full of highlight-reel plays. One of the biggest came when Muffley went up to snare a line drive and then turn a double play to defeat Washington in the Women's CWS.

"I am thrilled to announce that I will be playing professional softball!" Muffley posted on Twitter. "After years of hard work and dedication, I am grateful for this incredible opportunity to play at the highest level and make my dreams a reality. I can't wait to join my new team and compete against some of the best players in the world. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Let's go!"

Muffley would also like to be an EMT and has done work with the Tallahassee Fire Department during her time as an FSU student.

She joins FSU pitcher Kathryn Sandercock and Jessie Warren as Seminoles who are playing in Athletes Unlimited.