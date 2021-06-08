 FSU Softball shocks No. 1 Oklahoma to take 1-0 lead in WCWS championship series
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-08 21:24:28 -0500') }} other sports Edit

FSU Softball shocks No. 1 Sooners, 8-4, to take 1-0 lead in WCWS finals

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- For the second consecutive night here at the Women's College World Series, the Florida State softball team raced out to a monster lead against a heavy favorite.

And for the second consecutive night, the Seminoles had to withstand a furious rally to complete the upset.

They were successful once again.

Now, after knocking off the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, 8-4, before a very partisan crowd of more than 12,000, head coach Lonni Alameda's team needs just one more win to claim the Seminoles' second national championship in the last three NCAA Tournaments.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

The Florida State softball team pulls off another shocker, defeating No. 1 Oklahoma on Tuesday night.
The Florida State softball team pulls off another shocker, defeating No. 1 Oklahoma on Tuesday night. (Courtesy of the NCAA)

They have traveled an extremely hard road to get here.

On Monday night, the Seminoles led No. 3 Alabama by eight runs before holding on for an 8-5 victory. On Tuesday, they led the Sooners 7-0 before the nation's top offensive lineup began to chip away.

Alabama sported a 20-game win streak before falling to the 'Noles. Oklahoma's record was a sparkling 54-3 before Tuesday night.

Junior pitcher Danielle Watson got the start and delivered a very strong effort, limiting the powerful Sooners to four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Kathryn Sandercock pitched the final 1 1/3.

Florida State got a huge night from freshman right fielder Kalei Harding, who went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and 4 RBIs; Harding also made a brilliant defensive play to cut down a runner at third base.

The freshman put the Seminoles on the scoreboard with a two-run bomb in the top of the third inning. Then she gave FSU a 4-0 lead by lacing a two-run double one inning later.

The Seminoles would tack on three more runs that inning on a two-run single by Sydney Sherrill and an RBI single by Elizabeth Mason.

FSU and Oklahoma will play Game 2 of the championship series Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete postgame coverage.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State sports fans in the Tribal Council.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}