FSU sports information

The No. 4 Florida State softball team (33-7) shut down Jacksonville 2-0 on Wednesday night at JoAnne Graf Field. This is the Seminoles' eighth straight win and their 22nd consecutive win at home.

Starting off in the circle, Ali DuBois kept the Dolphins (18-21) scoreless in the top of the first. Hallie Wacaser led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk. In an aggressive move, she stole second and advanced to third on an error.

Michaela Edenfield stepped up to the plate and hit one into center field to bring Wacaser home to start the Seminoles off strong with their first run of the night. Edenfield continues to lead the Noles in RBIs and has now tallied 36 this season.

DuBois continued to keep JU off the board as each team was scoreless in the second and third innings.

Mack Leonard was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth inning. She eventually stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Amaya Ross then picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly for the second straight game to extend the lead to 2-0.

Royalty (7-1) came in to relieve DuBois in the fourth inning and did not allow a hit in the final four innings while striking out three batters.



