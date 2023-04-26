FSU softball stays red hot, extends rivalry winning streak over Florida
The Florida State softball team has definitely had the Florida Gators' number recently.
That continued Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd of 1,836 fans at FSU's JoAnne Graf Field where the Seminoles (40-8), rallied for a 5-3 win over the Gators (32-15), their fourth straight victory in the rivalry.
That's now tied for their longest winning streak over the Gators, tied with a four-game winning streak over the 2002 through 2004 seasons. The Seminoles will go for their fifth straight win over UF next Wednesday in Gainesville.
"I just think we're trying to step to the table of being the best team we can be year in and year out at this time. Being able to play a team like Florida this time of year helps us continue to grow..." FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said after the win. "We're thankful for that."
The win was also FSU's 15th win in its last 16 games and clinched the Seminoles' 11th straight 40-win season.
Trailing 3-2, FSU took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Shortstop Josie Muffley ripped a two-run double to left field to make it 4-3 Seminoles and then Muffley came in to score a few plays later on a squeeze bunt to make it 5-3.
"We played great," Muffley said, "We knew there was going to be a huge matchup today so we brought all of our tools and played to our game."
The Seminoles were notably the more effective side at the plate in Wednesday's matchup, outhitting the Gators 7 to 4. However, a few early mistakes put FSU in an early 3-2 hole.
In the first inning, FSU freshman pitcher Makenna Reid, making her first career start, issued a leadoff walk, allowed the baserunner to steal second and then saw her advance to third on a passed ball before scoring on a sacrifice fly.
In the third inning after FSU jumped ahead 2-1, Reid's throw to first base on a leadoff grounder her way was off-target, allowing the runner to advance to second base. Once again, the runner came in to score on a sac fly and then UF took the lead on a two-out solo homer by second baseman Reagan Walsh.
From there, though, Reid, Ali Dubois and Kathryn Sandercock allowed no runs on three over the final 4.1 innings. Sandercock threw the final 2.2 innings and was credited with her 17th win of the season.
Reid finished throwing three scoreless innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit with three strikeouts.
"She's had some big games for us, but this was her second big start for us. I thought she did really well. They're a great hitting ballclub. I think for her to grow as a pitcher and feel this atmosphere was incredible..." Alameda said. "The more we can get her in those moments, the better we're going to be in the future, both a month from now and a year from now."
After Reid walked the first batter of the game, FSU's pitching staff issued no more walks over the rest of the game. By contrast, UF's pitching staff issued six walks to the Seminoles, clogging up the bases.
FSU's pitchers struck out nine batters while the FSU lineup struck out just twice.
Up Next
FSU returns to the road this weekend for a three-game series at Notre Dame. After that, FSU closes out the regular season next week with a midweek road trip to UF and a home series vs. Louisville before the ACC Tournament the following week.
