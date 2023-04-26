The Florida State softball team has definitely had the Florida Gators' number recently. That continued Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd of 1,836 fans at FSU's JoAnne Graf Field where the Seminoles (40-8), rallied for a 5-3 win over the Gators (32-15), their fourth straight victory in the rivalry. That's now tied for their longest winning streak over the Gators, tied with a four-game winning streak over the 2002 through 2004 seasons. The Seminoles will go for their fifth straight win over UF next Wednesday in Gainesville. "I just think we're trying to step to the table of being the best team we can be year in and year out at this time. Being able to play a team like Florida this time of year helps us continue to grow..." FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said after the win. "We're thankful for that." The win was also FSU's 15th win in its last 16 games and clinched the Seminoles' 11th straight 40-win season.

Trailing 3-2, FSU took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Shortstop Josie Muffley ripped a two-run double to left field to make it 4-3 Seminoles and then Muffley came in to score a few plays later on a squeeze bunt to make it 5-3. "We played great," Muffley said, "We knew there was going to be a huge matchup today so we brought all of our tools and played to our game." The Seminoles were notably the more effective side at the plate in Wednesday's matchup, outhitting the Gators 7 to 4. However, a few early mistakes put FSU in an early 3-2 hole. In the first inning, FSU freshman pitcher Makenna Reid, making her first career start, issued a leadoff walk, allowed the baserunner to steal second and then saw her advance to third on a passed ball before scoring on a sacrifice fly.