It looked like deja vu for awhile there.

Thankfully for them, the Florida State softball team changed the inning this time.

A year after the Seminoles were swept out of their home regional by Mississippi State after winning the first two games of the weekend, FSU was again in the driver's seat entering Sunday after wins over Marist and UCF.

And once again, the road opponent, this time South Carolina, won the first game 4-0 Sunday afternoon to force a winner-take-all final game of the Tallahassee Regional.

Although that pushed FSU to the brink of elimination, the Seminoles made sure they wouldn't see the same fate end their season for the second straight year.

Kathryn Sandercock made sure of that. Facing the end of her FSU career if the Seminoles lost Sunday's second game, the senior pitcher came through with one of the most impressive outings of her prestigious FSU career.

With the season on the line, Sandercock threw a perfect game in the circle against the Gamecocks, securing a 1-0 win to keep the Seminoles' season alive.

In many ways, it was a prototypical start by the groundball pitcher. She had five strikeouts, induced 15 groundouts and one infield popout. South Carolina didn't hit one ball out of the infield.

Even a rain delay in the bottom of the fifth inning couldn't knock her out of her groove. She returned with ease after the 40-minute delay -- and the better part of an hour between pitches -- and still retired the final six batters she faced.