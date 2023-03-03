Via FSU sports information:

The No. 5 Florida State softball team (17-3) was dominant in two run-rule victories over UMass (3-8) and Colgate (6-9) on the first day of the Dugout Club Classic at JoAnne Graf Field on Friday afternoon. The Seminoles defeated UMass 8-0 in five innings in game one and capped off the day with a 9-1 victory in six innings against Colgate.

Game One - FSU 8, UMass 0

After a scoreless first inning, the Seminoles found some life in the bottom of the second inning. Devyn Flaherty laid down a perfect bunt to get on base and stole second to put her in scoring position. After Michaela Edenfield drew a walk, Hallie Wacaser continued her hot streak with a single to left field to score Flaherty. Kaley Mudge added another run with an infield single to give the Noles a 2-0 lead after the second inning.

The Noles scored again in the third thanks to an error by UMass, and Wacaser drove in her second run of the game to extend the lead to 4-0.

Mudge began the fourth inning with a single, and after she stole second, she scored on two-consecutive groundouts.

The bats continued to stay hot in the fifth inning as Flaherty recorded her second RBI of the game and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Edenfield. Mudge put a ball up the middle to score Amaya Ross and end the game in the five innings.

Kathryn Sandercock was credited with the win after going four innings and allowing just two hits while striking out four.

Game Two - FSU 8, Colgate 1

Game two saw the Raiders jump out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but after a couple of scoreless innings, the Noles exploded for five runs in the third inning and cruised to another run-rule victory.

Krystina Hartley led off the bottom of the third inning with a walk, and after Jahni Kerr singled, Kalei Harding drove home Harltey for the Noles' first run.

Katie Dack continued her phenomenal season with her sixth home run of the year, this time a three-run shot to give the Noles a 4-1 lead. Flaherty added her third RBI of th afternoon on a single to left field to cap off the five-run inning for the Noles.

The Noles added two more runs in the fifth inning when Josie Muffley advanced home after Mack Leonard stole second. Flaherty added another RBI when she brought home Leonard on a groundout to make the score 7-1.

In the sixth inning, a Muffley single scored one run and a sacrifice fly from Leonard scored Wacaser to end the game.

Leonard got the start in the circle and went three innings and allowed just two hits while striking out five. Madi Balk was credited with her first career win after striking out two batters in the fourth inning.



