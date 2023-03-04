No. 5 Florida State (19-3) cruised to a 4-0 victory over Georgia Southern (10-9) and a 13-2 win over Colgate (6-10) on Saturday afternoon at the Dugout Club Classic to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

Game 1: Florida State 4, Georgia Southern 0

After a classic pitcher's duel for three innings, the Noles used some free bases and a clutch hit by Kaley Mudge gave the Seminoles four runs in the fourth inning.

Kalei Harding led the bottom of the fourth off with a single to give the Noles its first hit of the game. The Seminoles then drew three straight walks, and Hallie Wacaser was hit by a pitch to give FSU a 2-0 lead. Mudge then singled up the middle to bring in two more runs.

Kathryn Sandercock was phenomenal as she pitched the final four innings in relief for Allison Royalty. Sandercock pitched 4.1 innings and allowed just two hits while striking out three batters. Royalty and Sandercock combined for the shutout while holding the Eagles to five hits. Sandercock was credited with her sixth win of the season and is now tied for sixth all-time in FSU history with 85 career wins.

Game 2: FSU 13 Colgate 2

Michaela Edenfield's grand slam in the first inning got the party started, and the Noles never looked back in a run-rule victory over the Raiders.

Jahni Kerr got the Noles' first hit of the game on a double, and Katie Dack drove her home to get the Noles on the board. Devyn Flaherty and Wacaser each drew a walk loading the bases for Edenfield who smacked one to center field for her second career grand slam to give the Noles a 5-0 lead.

The Raiders responded with two runs of its own in the top of the second, but the Noles' bats stayed hot as Mudge led off with a double, and Kerr brought her home on a single. Harding reached on a fielder's choice, and Dack hit her seventh home run of the season to extend the lead to 8-2. Bethaney Keen added one more run in the inning with a sacrifice fly.

The Noles scored four more runs in the third inning thanks to a Flaherty double and a Wacaser single to put the Noles in complete control.

Makenna Reid and Madi Balk pitched the final three innings and did not allow a hit. Ali DuBois got the start in the circle and was credited with her third win of the season.



