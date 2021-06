FSU softball team stuns No. 3 Alabama, 2-0, forces WCWS rematch

The No. 3 seed Alabama softball team hadn't lost a game in nearly two months. Then again, none of those 20 straight victories had come against these Florida State Seminoles.

Head coach Lonni Alameda's team, which came into the NCAA postseason as a bit of a longshot, continued its historic run in elimination games by knocking off the Crimson Tide, 2-0, Sunday to force a rematch Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

The winner of that game will move on to the championship series against either Oklahoma or James Madison. Those two semifinalists will play Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

