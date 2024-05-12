Florida State will again host a softball regional for a 10th straight season, beginning on Friday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field. The Seminoles are the No. 15 seed in the 64-team field.

FSU (43-14) opens against Chattanooga on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (ACC Network).

The four-team regional will include Auburn (27-19-1) and UCF (30-23), with those teams playing Friday at 2 p.m. (ESPNU).

A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase starting at noon on Monday on Seminoles.com.

Super Regionals will follow on May 23-26. If FSU wins its regional, it would be headed to a Super Regional at Oklahoma (the No. 2 national seed).

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters

Texas is the No. 1 overall seed. The other top 8 national seeds are Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Missouri and Stanford.

A link to a full bracket will be added when it's available.