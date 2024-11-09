FSU softball wraps up fall with exhibition win over Auburn

The Florida State softball team wrapped up its fall schedule with a commanding 16-8 victory over Auburn on Saturday. The Seminoles defeated the Canadian National Team the night before.

FSU coach Lonni Alameda was all smiles after Saturday's game. But she knows there’s plenty of room for improvement if she wants to put together yet another successful season in 2025. Alameda saw this exhibition as a chance to test her roster’s depth and versatility, and FSU’s mix of senior leaders and emerging underclassmen did not disappoint.

"We were looking for contributions across the roster, and I’m pleased with what we saw," Alameda said.

The Seminoles jumped ahead with a five-run first inning, giving them an early lead that set the pace for a dominant performance at the plate and on the field.

Senior Amaya Ross was a standout on offense, delivering three hits — including a three-run homer that cemented FSU’s lead.

“Locked in, doing some really good things that seniors usually do this time of year,” Alameda said, highlighting Ross’s leadership and consistency at the plate.

Other senior contributors included Katie Deck, who tallied two hits and kept the offensive pressure on Auburn’s defense. Transfer senior Annabelle Widra also impressed on the mound, striking out two batters in the second inning to keep Auburn’s offense off the scoreboard.

While the seniors led by example, several underclassmen showed they can contribute in big ways. Sophomore Addie DeLong showcased her speed and base-running skills, scoring twice as a substitute runner and drawing a walk. Freshman Shelby McKenzie also impressed with two hits, showing her promise as a reliable contact hitter.

On the mound, freshman Jazzy Francik adds depth to FSU’s pitching rotation, showing poise under pressure and earning Alameda’s praise.

Alameda was particularly excited about the team’s adaptability, highlighting players like sophomore Angelee Bueno and junior Madi Frey, who contributed on offense and defense. Frey delivered a bases-clearing double and made a beautiful pick-off play, a moment that garnered Frey some praise by Alameda for her awareness on the field. Bueno had two hits, including a double, and scored a run.

Other highlights at the plate: Jahni Kerr had three hits and scored a run, Hallie Wacaser had a double and scored a run and Annie Potter had a pair of doubles.

But Alameda was clear that there’s still work to be done.

“I like our consistent good moments, but I'd like to be consistently good more,” she commented, noting that the team’s focus will be on building consistency and steadiness across innings.

Alameda made note that she wants to see stronger, vocal leadership, especially during moments where momentum isn’t on their side.

“We could be a little bit better when maybe the momentum is not going our way,” she remarked, emphasizing the need for confidence and communication under pressure.

Overall, the exhibition provided a great look at what’s to come for the Seminoles. With a mix of senior leadership and rising talent, FSU has a balanced roster ready to tackle the season. Alameda was pleased with the growth she’s seen but knows there’s more potential to unlock as the season approaches.

“All in all, really good for us to end the fall that way,” she concluded, optimistic about the team’s ability to bring together their strengths and improve upon their challenges.

FSU sets 2025 schedule, games in Mexico and Clearwater Invitational