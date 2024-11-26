FSU specialists Fitzgerald, Mastromanno named Groza, Guy Award finalists

In a bad season for Florida State football, the Seminoles' specialists have both been...special.

Redshirt senior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and redshirt senior punter Alex Mastromanno were both honored for their remarkable special-teams impacts Tuesday when they were named finalists for the Lou Groza Award and the Ray Guy Award, respectively.

Florida State is the only school in the country with finalists for both awards and only the second ACC school with a finalist for both specialist awards in the same season.

Fitzgerald is a perfect 12 of 12 on field goals this season -- one of just two eligible kickers who hasn't missed a field goal -- and 14 of 14 on extra points. Five of his 12 field goals are 52+ yards.

Over the last two seasons, Fitzgerald is 31 of 33 on field goals and 72 of 72 on extra points.

FSU's four Groza Award winners are the most in the country. Joining Roberto Aguayo in 2013 are Graham Gano in 2008 and the only two-time recipient, Sebastian Janikowski in 1998 and 1999.

Mastromanno leads all punters nationally with an average punt of 49.06 yards this season, nearly half a yard more than anyone else. Mastromanno’s season punting average is currently over one yard better than the ACC record of 48.0, set in 2020. His 28 punts of 50 yards are seven more than the next closest punter. His 65-yard punt is the longest of the three finalists.

An FSU punter has never won the Guy Award since it was introduced in 2000.

The other Groza Award finalists are Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares and Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor. The other Guy Award finalists are Georgia punter Brett Thorson and USC kicker Eddie Czaplicki.

The award winners will be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12 on ESPN.