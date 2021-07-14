FSU sports media veteran Tom Lang joins Warchant staff

In his new role at Warchant.com, Lang will work to expand and enhance the digital offerings at the largest and longest-running website devoted to covering Florida State athletics. His work will appear in video, audio and written formats.

Along with serving as executive producer for the preeminent sports talk show in the market, "The Jeff Cameron Show," Lang added the title of station general manager at WTSM 97.9-FM in 2019.

Tom Lang, who has been a daily presence in the Tallahassee radio market for more than a decade, recently left his position with ESPN-Tallahassee to take a newly created position as director of original content with Warchant.com.

"Tom is someone we have targeted as a potential staff addition for many years, and we couldn't be more excited about finally bringing him on board in a full-time capacity," said Gene Williams, founder and administrator of Warchant.com. "Tom not only is a respected voice on the Florida State beat, but his numerous promotions at the radio station speak to his work ethic and desire to accept new responsibilities.

"Our Warchant subscribers are also very familiar with Tom's talent from his many contributions to the site through the years, culminating in his hosting our postgame call-in show during the 2020 season."

Lang, who began his broadcast career with WNLS 1270-AM in the spring of 2009 as an assistant program director, was promoted to operations manager at 97.9 in 2012.

Over the last several years, he also has contributed to Warchant's basketball coverage by writing analytics pieces and hosting the Warchant TV Hoops Report.

"I cannot wait to hit the ground running with the staff at Warchant," Lang said. "While I cannot say enough about my time at ESPN Radio and the lifelong friends I made in that building, it has long been time to make the jump from full-time broadcast media to the creative side of things again. Gene Williams has always made room for my work over the past 10 years, and I am thrilled to join Gene and the unparalleled staff at Warchant.

"To get to learn from Gene, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark and Aslan Hajivandi on the team side and work with Michael Langston and Austin Cox on the recruiting side will be a thrill."

Lang started his new role this week and will be on location with the rest of the Warchant staff next week at the ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte, N.C.

"Gene and his staff have set an incredible standard, and I'll be ready to help whenever and however I can to advance our coverage," Lang said. "Football season and beyond is going to be a blast."

Listen to Thursday's episode of "Wake Up Warchant" (embedded below) to hear Lang discuss his move with co-hosts Clark and Hajivandi.