Warchant TV: Norvell on flashes of young talent at FSU spring practice
The second week of Florida State spring football has started off with young talent catching the eye of head coach Mike Norvell.
- Brendan Gant up to 205 lbs (played in the 180s last year); calls him a completely different player.
- Calls Jarvis Brownlee "one of the more athletic guys we have on this team"... when it comes to change of direction.
- Pleased with the performance of young WRs, named Malik McClain and Kentron Poitier. Sees growth from Keyshawn Helton now that he's no longer hampered with a knee brace.
