 Mike Norvell pleased with progress of young talent as spring football continues
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-16 18:06:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Aslan Hajivandi
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

The second week of Florida State spring football has started off with young talent catching the eye of head coach Mike Norvell.

- Brendan Gant up to 205 lbs (played in the 180s last year); calls him a completely different player.

- Calls Jarvis Brownlee "one of the more athletic guys we have on this team"... when it comes to change of direction.

- Pleased with the performance of young WRs, named Malik McClain and Kentron Poitier. Sees growth from Keyshawn Helton now that he's no longer hampered with a knee brace.

