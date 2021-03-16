The second week of Florida State spring football has started off with young talent catching the eye of head coach Mike Norvell.

- Brendan Gant up to 205 lbs (played in the 180s last year); calls him a completely different player.

- Calls Jarvis Brownlee "one of the more athletic guys we have on this team"... when it comes to change of direction.

- Pleased with the performance of young WRs, named Malik McClain and Kentron Poitier. Sees growth from Keyshawn Helton now that he's no longer hampered with a knee brace.

