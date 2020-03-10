Warchant TV: Raw practice footage from Tuesday's FSU spring practice
Two spring sessions in the books and the soundtrack remains the warchant during pre-practice stretch and the demanding bark of the new coaching staff. Fundamentals remain the emphasis in the opening three periods but with different drills than in Saturday's opener. Raw footage with a glimpse of the offensive line and the tempo period in the video below.
