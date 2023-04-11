Florida State was again in a very good position to defeat Florida. The Gators yet again had the clutch at-bats against a struggling Seminoles bullpen.

Ben Barrett allowed just one hit in five shutout innings and FSU scored three runs in the sixth but pinch-hitter Ty Evans smacked a three-run home run in the eighth and No. 3 Florida took a 5-3 win on Tuesday night in Gainesville.

DeAmez Ross had an RBI double and James Tibbs followed with a two-run double as FSU broke open a scoreless game in the sixth and took a 3-0 lead. Tibbs was stranded at second as Cam Smith and McGwire Holbrook followed with ground outs. While it was a big inning, the Seminoles (13-19) could have had more and finished just 2 of 9 with runners on base.

FSU fell to 2-16 since winning a series against Pittsburgh on March 10-12.

Barrett threw 64 pitches (38 strikes) in an efficient performance against one of the nation’s top 5 teams.

But FSU’s bullpen faltered when given the lead. Andrew Armstrong gave up an earned run in 1.1 innings, Jamie Arnold gave up two runs in one inning and Doug Kirkland allowed two earned runs in .2 innings. Florida’s second run scored on a failed pickoff attempt with two outs when Kirkland’s throw to second was errant.

On March 21, FSU led 5-3 after six innings but the Gators rallied against the Seminoles' bullpen for a 9-5 victory.

FSU coach Link Jarrett had few options with a struggling and depleted bullpen. The Seminoles leaned heavily on Carson Montgomery in Saturday’s loss to Clemson, and Conner Whittaker has become one of FSU’s weekend starters.