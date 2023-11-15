Another one of the many high-profile prospects on the FSU campus last weekend for the Miami game was four-star cornerback prospect Xavier Lucas from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage High. Lucas, who is committed to Wisconsin, talked about his experience watching the Seminoles take on the Hurricanes and updated his recruitment.

"The support from everybody and the fans, that was great," said Lucas of his in-game experience. "I was shocked, I have never been in a stadium with that many people before. Never." Lucas says he talks to senior defensive analyst Greg Moss the most from anyone on the staff but that he has been in regular contact with Seminoles coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive back coach Patrick Surtain.

"They make me feel at home," said Lucas when asked about what he liked about the staff as a whole. "Not just talking ball but my character, how I carry myself, they make me feel special, I'll put it that way."