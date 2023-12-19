Jared Verse bet on himself after a breakout 2021 season in which he dominated FCS competition in the spring and fall. He became an overnight sensation in the transfer portal before picking FSU and developing into one of the FBS's top pass rushers.

Verse departs FSU after back-to-back seasons with nine sacks. The redshirt junior defensive end has opted out of the Orange Bowl and declared for the NFL draft, he announced on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

"I am filled with gratitude as I reflect on my time wearing the garnet and gold," Verse posted. "Playing football for the Seminoles has been an extraordinary journey, one that has shaped me in ways words can not capture. The support from the coaching staff, my teammates, and the entire FSU community has been invaluable.



"I sincerely appreciate the lessons learned and the growth experienced here. That said, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and will forego any post season games. Competing at the next level is not just an individual pursuit but a reflection of the foundation I've built at Albany and continued to lay at FSU."

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Verse is widely projected as a first-round NFL draft pick this spring. He is FSU's first two-time first-team All-ACC defensive end since Reinard Wilson in 1995-96.

Among his postseason honors, Verse was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches' Association as well as taking second-team honors from the Associated Press, The Athletic and ESPN.

Verse also had 41 tackles in 2023. He joins Trey Benson and Johnny Wilson as FSU players who have opted out for the Orange Bowl and have declared for the NFL Draft.