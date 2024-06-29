Florida State continues to stay hot on the recruiting front as the Seminoles have landed the commitment of four-star tight end Chase Loftin. The rising senior from Omaha (Neb.) Millard South High considered offer and took official visits to Missouri, Texas A&M and Nebraska this summer in addition to Florida State before giving his pledge to head coach Mike Norvell.

"FSU is home and the place to win a natty," Loftin told the Osceola prior to his commitment.

Loftin took his official visit to FSU in early June and said after his visit that it felt home and that he had a strong relationship with Mike Norvell. "I love the whole coaching staff, especially coach Norvell. He's been a big part of my recruitment, so I really appreciate that..." Loftin said after his visit. "He stays in contact with me every week really. He continues to check up on me. That's a big deal to me, make sure the head coach is in my recruitment. He does a great job." Loftin has also built a strong relationship with FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen during his recruitment. "It's awesome. I've built a great relationship with him, and I think he's one of the best tight end coaches in the game," Loftin said of Thomsen. "Continuing to build this relationship with him is important to me. I think he's one of those guys that can bring my game to another level."

"Loftin is a talented pass-catcher with really good length," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "He lines up in the slot or as an outside receiver the majority of the time for his high school so he will have some work to do to learn to be a unit or in-line tight end. He is willing to block but just needs more reps and will naturally become more effective as a blocker as he gets bigger and stronger. He is very good a picking up yards after the catch and is comfortable running through and catching passes in the middle of the defense."

"The tight end position has evolved over the past decade," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "Most of these guys are hybrid WR/TE now. Loftin will line up wide and stretch the field. He has very good speed and quickness for a big kid. Love the way he goes up and attack the ball in the air. You will see him high point the football. He is a match up nightmare for opposing defenses. He runs solid routes. He has very good hands. He will even block if needed. He does need to get stronger which should not be a problem for him. He has a nice frame and should be able to put the necessary weight on that will be required from him to play D1 football."