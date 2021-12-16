FSU still faces major need at wide receiver after early Signing Day

When the dust settled on Wednesday night, after one of the most bizarre National Signing Days in history, Florida State found itself ranked 12th in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings for the Class of 2022. Coming off a 5-7 season, that's a pretty impressive performance -- despite losing the No. 1 player in the country in a historic flip. But even with the relatively successful day, especially compared to your in-state rivals, there was one position that was still severely lacking. One that didn't get any better at all on Wednesday. Because nobody at that position signed with the Seminoles. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Ron Dugans said FSU will explore all options to make sure they get some receivers for 2022. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Yes, wide receiver still remains a gaping hole in the Florida State program as the calendar closes in on 2022. "There's still some areas out on the perimeter offensively (that need to be addressed)," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said on Wednesday. "Receiver -- we knew that today would be some opportunities to be able to explore other options. And we're going to continue to recruit guys that maybe did not have their mind set to sign today, but could be here later on this week or could be later as we lead up to the spring semester or even the second Signing Day. "So, I'm excited about where we are with a lot of those prospects, and we're going to continue to evaluate." Travis Hunter, of course, was expected to bolster the position in 2022 -- he was almost certainly going to play both ways for the Seminoles -- but he chose Jackson State. The Seminoles then lost four-star commitment Devaughn Mortimer to Louisville in another Signing Day flip, but this one was much less surprising. Four-star St. Louis high school prospect Kevin Coleman, who had been projected to choose FSU for weeks, still hasn't signed with anyone as of yet. So, a class that could have had three wideout signees currently has zero. And while FSU is expected to return six or more receivers with playing experience next season, the position has lacked in top-end talent and playmaking ability.