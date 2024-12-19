FSU strengthens South Florida ties with new additions to coaching staff

In today's college football, everyone recruits South Florida.

Long gone are the days where the best players from the area almost always choose to go to one of the in-state schools. Nowadays, premier programs regularly try to pull prospects from the area -- which is a hotbed for all talent, but especially receivers and defensive backs -- out of state while non-premier programs try to find South-Florida diamonds in the rough that aren't heavily recruited by the top-tier programs.

Because everyone recruits South Florida, all coaches have at least a degree of familiarity and ties to the area through previous recruitments of prospects from the area, coaching connections or other means.

However, you can certainly make the case that Mike Norvell's first FSU staff didn't have enough ties to the area. He did retain two FSU alums in wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, but the new members of the staff didn't have the most direct of SoFla ties.

Norvell's 2020 transitional class and his first full class in 2021 weren't particularly full of prospects from south of Tampa. Each class had only a few signees from South Florida.

Safe to say that has changed over the last few staff changes the Seminoles have made.

First was the hire of senior defensive analyst Greg Moss in February 2022. A former coach at Miami Carol City, Miramar and Nova High, as well as at FIU, Moss' South Florida ties run deep.

Then Norvell brought on Pat Surtain Sr. as FSU's new defensive backs coach when Marcus Woodson moved onto Arkansas.

After an 11-year NFL career, Surtain was a coach at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High School from 2013-2021, including a stint as head coach from 2016-2021.