Florida State couldn't defend the perimeter again. Virginia made the Seminoles play for it.

Armaan Franklin scored 20 points and Ben Vander Plas added 15 points and seven rebounds as No. 13 Virginia controlled from the opening minutes and defeated Florida State 67-58 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers made 11 of 22 (50 percent) of its 3-pointers, the fifth time in 16 games that they have connected on 10 or more shots from beyond the arc. Florida State has struggled with its perimeter defense, giving up 14 3-pointers in a loss at Wake on Wednesday.

FSU's core rotation again logged heavy minutes. Matthew Cleveland played all 40 minutes in an attempt to record a double-double, which he did in the final minutes, while Darin Green Jr. and Caleb Mills each played about 38 minutes apiece. Two other starters, Jalen Warley and Cameron Corhen, each logged about 32 minutes.

"Our guys seem to be pacing themselves to try to get through the heavy minutes that they’ve been challenged to play," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "I don’t think in my whole coaching career I’ve never had a stat sheet where guys played 40, 38, 37 minutes and the other two guys played 32.

"Right from the beginning of the game, this was not the pace that we practiced at — offensively and defensively. We were a step slow."

Matthew Cleveland recorded a double-double for the seventh straight game, a feat no Seminole has done since Reggie Royals in the 1971-72 season. He had a basket in the final minute to give him 10 points and 10 rebounds for Florida State (5-13, 3-4 ACC).

Freshman forward Cameron Corhen added 15 points for the Seminoles, who lost for the first time in four ACC home games.

Caleb Mills scored 14 points but on 4-of-13 shooting.

Vander Plas shot 6 of 10 from the floor and pulled down seven rebounds for Virginia (13-3, 5-2), which won its third straight game.

The Cavaliers frustrated the Seminoles on the defensive end, holding FSU to just 5 of 19 (26.3 percent) from 3-point range.

"We got off to a real good start," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "Of course making some threes but running good stuff and taking care of the ball against their switching and their pressure. And we made it fairly difficult for them to get good shots. They made some tough shots, but we didn't have too many easy ones for them."