Depth has been the main strength of the Florida State men’s basketball program of late.

Unfortunately for them, they don’t have much of it to start the 2022-23 season.

That was too much to overcome for the Seminoles in their season opener Monday night as FSU fell 83-74 to Stetson in front of a crowd of 6,729 fans at the Tucker Civic Center.

The loss, which came in a game FSU (0-1) was favored to win by 18 points, is FSU’s first loss to Stetson since 1975. It’s FSU’s first home loss to the in-state Hatters since 1953, snapping a streak of 24 straight home victories over Stetson.

With five players unavailable due to injury or suspension, FSU was left with just eight available scholarship players.

The Hatters (1-0) showed no mercy, building an early lead of as much as 18 points in the middle of the first half. The Seminoles cut the deficit to seven points at halftime and as little as three points in the closing minutes.

They were never able to get all the way back over the hump, however, and Stetson led for the final 31:48 of the game. And the Hatters closed the game on a 10-5 run to make it look far less competitive than it was for the majority of the second half.

Sophomore guard Matthew Cleveland led the Seminoles with 16 points, one of four FSU players in double digits.

Stetson reserve guard Luke Brown went off in his first game with the program after transferring from Ball State. He had 20 first-half points and finished with 27 points on 7 of 11 three-point shooting.

The loss showed many of the ways that it was feared FSU would miss having NCAA-suspended freshman Baba Miller and Brown transfer forward Jaylan Gainey (knee) available for the start of the season.

The loss is the Seminoles’ first home-opening loss since the 2012-13 season.