FSU superstar Cunningham eyes history at NCAA track and field meet

When he steps on the track today in Eugene, Ore., for the semifinals of the 110-meter hurdles, Florida State track superstar Trey Cunningham knows all eyes will be on him. They'll also be on the clock. Because when Cunningham races these days, there's a good chance he's going to do something historic. And this week, he very well might run faster than anyone ever has at the NCAA Championships. "The first goal is to win the race," Cunningham said. "The second goal is to break the collegiate record. It's 12.98. ... And if 12.97.4 blasts up on the wall when we're done, I'm here for it. "But if it happens in the preliminary rounds, great. If it happens in the final, great. If it happens in both, that's even better." These are the possibilities that come when Cunningham competes these days.

FSU's Trey Cunningham is chasing a national championship and perhaps history this week at the NCAA Championships. (USAToday Sports Images)

The Florida State senior is in the midst of putting together one of the greatest all-time seasons by a collegiate hurdler. He has already won the NCAA Indoor 60-meter championship with a time of 7.38 -- which was the 11th-fastest time ever recorded by a human and the second-fastest in NCAA history. Then he moved to the outdoor season, where he qualified for nationals in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.07. Into a 1.5-mile per hour headwind. To put that in perspective, his time was the fastest in the history of the sport when running into a headwind that strong. "I looked up at the clock," Cunningham said about that race in Bloomington, Ind. "I was like, 'All right. 13.07. We've been chasing 13.0 this year. I'm going to keep going faster.' But then I saw the wind, and that's when I lost it."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCR8J2QlPCdkI0g8J2QiPCdkJMg8J2QgfCdkIDwnZCC8J2Qijxi cj48YnI+VHJleSBDdW5uaW5naGFtIG9mIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vRlNVX1RyYWNrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGU1Vf VHJhY2s8L2E+IFNJWlpMRUQgYSB3ZXQgdHJhY2sgYXQgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNBQVRyYWNrRmllbGQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5DQUFUcmFja0ZpZWxkPC9hPiBFYXN0IFByZWxpbWlu YXJ5IFJvdW5kIGluIHRoZSAxMTAtbWV0ZXIgaHVyZGxlcy48YnI+PGJyPjEz LjA3ICgtMS41KSBpcyBtaW5kLWJsb3dpbmcuPGJyPjxicj5GYXN0ZXN0IGlu IHdvcmxkIGhpc3RvcnkgaW50byBhIGhlYWR3aW5kIGdyZWF0ZXIgdGhhbiAw LjIgbS9zLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80Mjd0dzVBek9DIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vNDI3dHc1QXpPQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVU1RGQ0ND QSAoQFVTVEZDQ0NBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VT VEZDQ0NBL3N0YXR1cy8xNTMxMzE5NzI0MzczNTgxODI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAzMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Because that's when he knew what he did was historic. Now, he's hoping to make more history in Eugene, where he and his teammates are chasing individual titles and will perhaps contend for a team national championship as well. Cunningham's journey to this point -- becoming a superstar hurdler who is a heavy favorite to capture his second national championship of the season -- has been a unique one. He became a legend in the state of Alabama for his high school exploits. He won a staggering 24 state titles at Winfield City High School, including 20 individual championships. He then broke the U20 world record in the 60-meter hurdles as a 17-year-old. When he signed with FSU, he was the most accomplished prep hurdler in program history. By far. "The times I was running, it wasn't just barely breaking the record," Cunningham said. "It was by like a whole 10th (of a second), which if half a hurdle. It was insane what I was doing at the time." And with that came a heap of expectations. When Cunningham spoke with us on "Wake Up Warchant," he was asked what it was like to be expected to win every race he entered this season -- including the final one in Eugene. He said that pressure is actually not as intense as what he experienced when he arrived on the college scene. "I came in with the junior world record, and people were just expecting me to blow it out of the water the first race," Cunningham said. "And I was going to be like a one-and-done kid, like in basketball. So, I think that pressure weighed on me a lot. "But now it's fine. I can do my own thing. It's gonna happen when it happens." The potential one-and-done phenom lasted four more years. "We're five-and-done now," he said with a laugh. "And we've got a piece of paper that says I'm educated, too."