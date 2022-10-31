FSU-Syracuse set for primetime
Florida State will play at Syracuse on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.
The Seminoles have played the majority of this season's games at night with the recent exception of the noon kick between FSU and Georgia Tech.
Nov. 12 ACC football schedule
Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN
Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network