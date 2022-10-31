Florida State will play at Syracuse on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

The Seminoles have played the majority of this season's games at night with the recent exception of the noon kick between FSU and Georgia Tech.

Nov. 12 ACC football schedule

Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN

Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network