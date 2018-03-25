Four-star defensive back Jalen Perry is a firm commitment to Georgia, but the Florida State has his attention. That attention was peaked following a Junior Day visit this past weekend.
"It was really good. I spent a lot of time with the coaching staff and spent a great deal of time with Coach Taggart," noted Perry. "I really love the direction things are going down here. I felt very comfortable with everything. The way the players respond to the coaches was very good. It was a great experience for sure."
The Rivals100 member added that he was "shocked" at the changes to the program under the leadership of Willie Taggart.
