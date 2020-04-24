Dalvin Cook went in the second round in 2017, and Jameis Winton was selected No. 1 overall in 2015.

That marks the first time in three years that the Seminoles have seen an offensive skill player selected in the first two days of the draft. It's the second time in five years.

Florida State tailback Cam Akers was selected by the Los Angeles Rams on Friday night with the 20th pick of the second round of the NFL Draft. He was the No. 52 selection overall.

Akers ran for more than 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons in Tallahassee. He joins Dalvin Cook and Warrick Dunn as the only Seminole running backs to reach that mark in multiple seasons.

Like Cook, Akers left Florida State after just three seasons.

"This is a guy that at 5-10, 217 pounds runs with an attitude," ESPN's Louis Riddick said. "He has tremendous lower-body strength and development. A guy who breaks through arm tackles, a guy who will run in a zone scheme as well as you can possibly have a running back run. And he will set the tone. He'll run with an attitude.

"This is the kind of guy I'm sure (Rams coach) Sean McVay is excited to get into that high-powered offense in L.A."

While only playing in 11 games in 2019, Akers rushed for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also was the Seminoles' third-leading receiver with 30 receptions for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

"When you look at (Akers), he had to earn every bit of that real estate," said ESPN's Mel Kiper. "He's a kid who can make defenders miss, break tackles. I love the way he lowers his shoulder on contact. He can be a little bit more surehanded of a receiver out of the backfield, but he's shown he can do that with more reps.

"As a runner, he's got that knack for finding areas where there's nothing there. ... And when he got help from that offensive line at Florida State he was a dynamic performer."

Akers will join former FSU teammate Jalen Ramsey with the Rams.