Florida State's linebacker recruiting for the class of 2020 is already off to a strong start with commitments from Keyshawn Greene and Stephen Dix, but the Seminoles aren't close to done just yet.

Next up on the Seminoles' wish list appears to be Largo, Fla., four-star Jayion McCluster. And if McCluster's latest visit to Florida State is any indication, the Seminoles will only be getting stronger at that position.

After spending Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee with his parents, the nation's No. 7-ranked inside linebacker said the Seminoles are back on top for his services.

"Yes sir. FSU has the lead," McCluster said. "They have the lead because of the relationship I have with them, but also Coach Woodie (linebackers coach Raymond Woodie). He has shown me the best guys play, whether you are or young or you've been there. I feel like I can get in there and compete early."

Although he doesn't plan to make a commitment until he takes all of his official visits, McCluster said this trip was an important step in his recruitment. He said it gave him and his parents a chance to learn more about Willie Taggart's long-term plans for the program.