After Saturday's game was cancelled due to inclement weather, the Seminoles returned to Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday to take the second and now final game of the series against Butler 15-5.

Jamie Arnold made his season debut and the strides he made during fall ball were evident, as the sophomore left-hander cruised through his five innings of work. The only blunder on the day was an error by Arnold on a pickoff attempt that later resulted in an unearned run. Arnold struck out a career-high nine batters, didn't give up an earned run and only allowed two hits on 70 pitches (50 for strikes).

"I'm real proud of Jamie," FSU Coach Link Jarrett said postgame. "I thought he came out with good stuff and got the slider going a little bit. That's effective when they have that many left-handed batters... I think he probably pitches shutout baseball if he doesn't get him into trouble with the pick. He found himself in some trouble and he went punch-out, punch-out, punch-out in one of the innings. We talked about it yesterday with (Cam) Leiter, quality starting pitchers have to be able to relieve themselves at times to extend starts and he did that."

Offensively, the Seminoles picked up right where they left off on Friday. James Tibbs opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first and then added two more runs in the second inning as FSU took a 3-0 lead.

Scoring multiple runs in each of the next four innings, Florida State broke out to a 15-1 lead by the seventh inning. Catcher McGwire Holbrook had a highly productive season debut, driving in five RBI on three hits, one of them being a three-run homer to left field. He also had a walk. His three hits on the day tied a career high and his five RBI and three runs did set career highs. His three-run home run in the sixth inning was his first as a Seminole.

"Holbrook had a really nice day," Jarrett said. "Poor guy last year was never really 100% and that's what he had done if you looked back at his career. He was that type of offensive player and it was good to see it today in his first start. Those were good at-bats off of different variety of arms and I thought he did a nice job catching."

Jaime Ferrer, DeAmez Ross, Cam Smith and Drew Faurot also contributed multiple hits. Tibbs added two RBI to his early team leading total (6).

While unable to play on Saturday, the Seminoles were again able to get some run on multiple young players on Sunday, utilizing 22 different players.



