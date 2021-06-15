FSU takes huge leap with 4-star LB DeMario Tolan after visit

The Seminoles’ message clearly reached the coveted 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker.

“It was just about everything. Family," Tolan said. "It wasn’t really how much I was telling him; it was him telling me. That was a great thing to understand. Finding out more about FSU and the program. How Coach Norvell is going to change it around, that was really it.”

Even though the majority of Tolan’s two-day visit occurred on Monday, he made it back to campus Tuesday morning primarily to speak and “hang out a lot” with Norvell. He further broke down what the second-year head coach had to say.

“How I fit," the Orlando product said. "Him showing his real true self. He wasn’t showing no bluff -- everything about FSU and how everything is going to turn out. What he sees in me and what he sees in this program.”

The bond with Florida State’s staff wasn’t exclusive to Norvell. Tolan had plenty of glowing compliments for FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve as well.

"Coach Marve, he gets real personal. He gets real personal with everything that you have going on in your life,” Tolan said. “He is a great man and a great person to be around. A great influencer."

During several conversations, Marve showed Tolan how he is going to “groom him as a man” while also breaking down what he can do for him on the gridiron during a film session.