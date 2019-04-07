While Florida State hasn't yet landed a commitment from its big recruiting weekend, the Seminoles have certainly received their share of good news. And that continued on Sunday, as the 'Noles learned that they now are out in front for one of the premier athletes in the nation.

Cocoa, Fla., four-star athlete Caziah Holmes previously listed the Miami Hurricanes as his top school. But that is no loner the case.

"FSU is my leader," Holmes told Warchant on Sunday. "It feels like home, and I loved everything."

Earlier this year, Holmes made a visit to Florida State for a Junior Day event. But he said the vibe was different during that trip because he hadn't yet built a relationship with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, running backs coach Donte' Pimpleton and the Seminoles' other coaches.

"It was wonderful talking with Coach Pimp and Coach Briles," Holmes said. "Then meeting Deion Sanders was great. Just how good the people are here and talking with all the other recruits. It was really an over-the-top experience for me."

