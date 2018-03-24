It wasn't a big junior day for Florida State like last month when 30-plus prospects made their way into the Moore Athletic Center. Despite the smaller numbers, the impact of Willie Taggart's second Junior Day was similar.

This time around, it was four-star wide receiver Maurice Goolsby raving about his visit.

"The relationship Coach Taggart built with me was amazing," said Goolsby. "The way he talked to me was like a Dad I never had. The way he sees things and how he sees me here really impressed me. That was the biggest highlight. It really hit me. You can tell he really cares about you and it's more than just about football."