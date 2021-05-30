FSU the early favorite for Lake Gibson 2023 star; more on McCall, Glover

"I love playing press-man," the Rivals100 member said. "I also play a lot of receiver, and whatever the team needs I'm going to do in making some big plays. Offense is probably more natural for me at times because that's where I started my career, so I'm comfortable with route-running. But corner ... I just love it there. Being out there on a corner, and it's one-on-one."

McClain certainly lived up to the hype in Lake Gibson's spring game last week against DeLand. He completely shut down his side of the field on defense, and he made several explosive plays on offense.

"My focus when I'm out there is to not allow any catches," McClain said. "That's just the way I look at things."

While it's still early in his recruitment, McClain is not wasting any time. As soon as in-person recruiting opens back up on Tuesday, June 1, McClain plans to hit the road to visit college campuses.

"I'm going over to Florida on June 1st, and then I'm going to go over there to FSU on June 5th, and then I think I'm going over to Miami later that month," he said.

McClain also is likely to visit Oklahoma, and he would like to check out Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M. But those trips haven't been set up at this point.

"The visits are really about building the relationships up close with the coaches and seeing what my comfort level is like," he said.