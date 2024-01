Florida State finished in a tie for sixth place in the final Associated Press poll, which was released a few hours after the national championship game.

Michigan took the top spot after its win over Washington in the title game. The Huskies are second.

The rest of the top 5 is Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

FSU (13-1) and Oregon shared the No. 6 spot. They were followed by Missouri, Ole Miss and Ohio State.

Louisville slid to 19th, followed by No. 20 Clemson and No. 21 NC State.