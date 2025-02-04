FSU to add three players to 2025 class, waiting on Zahir Mathis decision

While FSU signed the bulk of its 2025 recruiting class this past December, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell isn't quite done filling out his roster for this upcoming season. Florida State is expected to sign at least three and as many as four high school prospects on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Chastan Brown, center Chavez Thompson and cornerback Antonio Cromartie Jr. have committed to FSU in the last three weeks and are expected to sign with FSU. Four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis has not yet made a final decision.

Mathis is down to FSU and Maryland. He took an official visit to FSU during the first weekend of January. This past weekend, he took an official visit to Maryland. Mathis was considered to be leaning towards FSU prior to his visit with Terrapins. Rivals Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley but in a FutureCast for Mathis to sign with Maryland after his official visit with the Terps. The latest predictions by all three of the major recruiting services have Mathis leaning towards Maryland heading into Wednesday. The Osceola spoke with a source familiar with Mathis' recruitment on Tuesday morning and that source indicated that he felt like Mathis would sign with the Terrapins but that the Seminoles were still trying "very hard" to swing things back their way.

Brown was offered by FSU after Herb Hand was named offensive line coach for the Seminoles. Hand offered and took Brown's commitment while he was the offensive line coach for UCF. Brown took an official visit to FSU earlier this month and committed while he was still on-campus.

FSU offered Thompson after Herb Hand was named offensive line coach for the Seminoles. Thompson was committed to FAU at the time he was offered by FSU. He took an official visit to FSU on Jan. 11 and committed to FSU on Jan. 15.