Florida State will be without one of its defensive veterans for its ACC opener at Louisville Friday night.

Starting defensive tackle Fabien Lovett will not be available due to an injury. Lovett, one of two fifth-year seniors FSU starts at defensive tackle, suffered the injury late in the Seminoles' win over LSU.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell didn't provide a clear update on Lovett's status before the game, but Lovett was not observed warming up ahead of the game against the Cardinals.

Lovett returned for his fifth season in 2022 after recording 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks last season. Over two seasons at FSU after transferring from Mississippi State, he's appeared in 19 games and established himself as one of the leaders of the defense. He was one of three player representatives for the Seminoles at this year's ACC Kickoff.

There's been no update provided as to a possible timeline for when Lovett could return.