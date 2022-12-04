FSU to face Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl
Florida State finally has a bowl destination and opponent: The Seminoles will face Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
FSU (9-3) won its last five games of the regular season. Oklahoma (6-6) struggled in its first season under new coach Brent Venables.
“I am so excited for our team to be selected to play in the Cheez-It Bowl,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “They have earned this opportunity through hard work, toughness and resiliency this whole year, and I’m incredibly grateful to have one more opportunity to be on the field coaching this year’s team. Playing in the state of Florida will be great for our fans to create an incredible environment during the week and at Camping World Stadium. We are looking forward to this matchup and the opportunity to continue on our CLIMB as a program.”
This is FSU's 49th bowl appearance and first since a trip to El Paso following the 2019 season.
Ticket information is to come. More information can be found on the Cheez-It Bowl's site.
“We are very pleased to be going to the Cheez-It Bowl,” said Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford. “We know that our student-athletes will have a phenomenal experience as the Cheez-It Bowl and the city of Orlando are known for their wonderful hospitality. This matchup of two of the most respected brands in college sports will be a national showcase for both programs, the ACC and Big 12.”
FSU will play in Orlando to finish the 2022 season and to open the 2023 season. The Seminoles are set to face LSU on Sept. 3, 2023.
This is the eighth matchup in the series between FSU and Oklahoma. The teams last played a home and home in 2010 and '11. FSU won the first meeting in 1965 but has lost the subsequent seven games.
FSU is playing in Orlando for the first time since a Sept. 2016 win over Ole Miss.
Norvell on FSU-Oklahoma
Norvell held a conference call with media to discuss FSU-Oklahoma. Here are three quotes of interest:
On FSU playing Oklahoma:
"It's a great matchup. It's a great opportunity with two of the storied programs in all of college football history to be able to link up in a great game and a great place, great atmosphere. I'm glad we're being able to play here in our home state."
On FSU finishing in Orlando and playing in a bowl:
"It's what you want towards the towards the end of the year. You work hard to earn a bowl game. And then to be able to have a matchup against a very talented team is something that's I know our players are going to be excited about. The destination, four our fan base, it’s great being in Orlando. We got so many great Seminoles there throughout the state. But especially there in Orlando for them to be able to come, it's going to be a wonderful atmosphere and to be able to have these two programs matching up, it's going to be one of the the most exciting bowl games, I think, of this bowl season."
On Norvell facing Venables again:
"Coach Venables, he was at Oklahoma when I was at Tulsa. You watch his career and just all of the things he's accomplished. He’s a great coach. Very passionate. Does a great job with the schematic part and putting his guys in a wonderful position to achieve success. All of the great teams and defensive see lead there at Clemson. Had to go against him a year ago (2021 FSU-Clemson game). When he got when he got the opportunity at Oklahoma, it's a great place and it's a place that he was familiar with but also now being a head coach, that transition, it’s about establishing the foundation of your values, of the things that you want your program to be built upon. There’s no manual for what to do and how to do it but just being able to stay true to who you are throughout that journey. And I think back to all the decisions, whether it's the first year at Memphis or even coming here to Florida State, every decision impacts on such a grand scale. It's one of the things I actually love about the position of being a head coach because it's the impact on people."
Scouting Oklahoma
Curt Weiler has a preview of Oklahoma here. It has not been a good season for the Sooners' defense, but the offense has been efficient with Dllon Gabriel at quarterback.
