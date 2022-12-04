Florida State finally has a bowl destination and opponent: The Seminoles will face Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

FSU (9-3) won its last five games of the regular season. Oklahoma (6-6) struggled in its first season under new coach Brent Venables.

“I am so excited for our team to be selected to play in the Cheez-It Bowl,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “They have earned this opportunity through hard work, toughness and resiliency this whole year, and I’m incredibly grateful to have one more opportunity to be on the field coaching this year’s team. Playing in the state of Florida will be great for our fans to create an incredible environment during the week and at Camping World Stadium. We are looking forward to this matchup and the opportunity to continue on our CLIMB as a program.”

This is FSU's 49th bowl appearance and first since a trip to El Paso following the 2019 season.

Ticket information is to come. More information can be found on the Cheez-It Bowl's site.

“We are very pleased to be going to the Cheez-It Bowl,” said Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford. “We know that our student-athletes will have a phenomenal experience as the Cheez-It Bowl and the city of Orlando are known for their wonderful hospitality. This matchup of two of the most respected brands in college sports will be a national showcase for both programs, the ACC and Big 12.”

FSU will play in Orlando to finish the 2022 season and to open the 2023 season. The Seminoles are set to face LSU on Sept. 3, 2023.

This is the eighth matchup in the series between FSU and Oklahoma. The teams last played a home and home in 2010 and '11. FSU won the first meeting in 1965 but has lost the subsequent seven games.

FSU is playing in Orlando for the first time since a Sept. 2016 win over Ole Miss.