Florida State will host several prospects on official visits during the middle of the week. There are four prospects expected to arrive on campus Tuesday to spend two days with FSU coach Mike Norvell and staff: S Jadon Blair, DE Nicolas Clayton, DE Jared Smith and CB Ben Hanks Jr.

Blair has had a busy summer having already taken visits to Louisville, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Michigan. He will take an official visit to South Carolina after his trip to Tallahassee.

Clayton was offered by Florida State last month and the Seminoles will have to play catch up with the Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz prospect. He has already taken official visits to Nebraska and Tulane. He will visit Illinois this weekend after he wraps up his trip to Tallahassee.

This will be Hanks' second trip to Tallahassee in eight days and his third visit this year. He was on campus last week for FSU's 7-on-7 Camp and was took an unofficial visit at the beginning of the year. Hanks has already taken official visits to Louisville, Florida and Georgia. He will take an official visit to Miami after his trip to Tallahassee.