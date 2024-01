Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff for the second straight Saturday will be hosting some of the top prospects from the class of 2025 and beyond. Approximately a dozen prospects are expected to be on-campus on Saturday to visit with the coaching staff, tour the facilities and campus as well as attend FSU's basketball game against North Carolina.

The following prospects have either confirmed that they will be on-campus this weekend or are expected to be. We will continue to update throughout the weekend.