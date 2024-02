Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will use Friday, Saturday and Sunday to host some of the top prospects in the country from the 2025 recruiting class.

Four-star running back Alvin Henderson is expected to arrive on campus on Friday, multiple high-profile recruits are expected on-campus for Saturday's third Junior Day of the 2024-25 recruiting calendar and four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham is expected to be on-campus Sunday.

Here is a look at some of the prospects the Seminoles are expected to host this weekend: