Florida State's next game on Saturday at Pittsburgh will be played at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The No. 4 Seminoles (8-0, 6-0 ACC) will look to move a step closer to a spot in the ACC championship game with a victory.

Pittsburgh fell to 2-6 with a 58-7 loss to Notre Dame. The Panthers have not won an ACC game in four tries.

This will be FSU's first game on ESPN this fall. The Seminoles have played seven games on ABC and played Southern Miss in an ACC Network game.

A game time for FSU-Miami could be announced on Monday.