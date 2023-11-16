FSU sports information

Florida State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced that the jersey worn by 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and consensus All-America quarterback Jameis Winston will be retired following the first quarter of Saturday’s home game against North Alabama.

As a freshman in 2013, Winston led Florida State to a 14-0 record and the 2013 National Championship with a win over Auburn in the Rose Bowl. In the process, Winston became the youngest player ever to win the Heisman Trophy. In addition, Winston won the Davey O’Brien Award, the Manning Award and Walter Camp’s Player of the Year honors.

The Bessemer, Ala., native became the first freshman ever to win ACC Player of the Year honors after recording 40 touchdown passes and setting the national freshman record for passing yards with 4,057 while also leading the country in pass efficiency rating at 184.8 in 2013.

As a sophomore, Winston led FSU to the national semifinals in the first-ever College Football Playoff where the Seminoles lost to Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

“The retirement of Jameis’ jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus,” said Alford. “He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium.”

Over his two-year career, Winston passed for 7,964 yards (fourth in FSU history) and 65 touchdowns (second in FSU history), while compiling a 26-1 record. His career pass efficiency mark (163.28) ranked as the 10th-best in college football history and is the FSU and ACC record. Winston won his first 26 starts — a feat unmatched by major NCAA Division I quarterbacks all-time. He was also a valuable member of Florida State’s nationally-ranked baseball team for two years as a pitcher and an outfielder, serving as the closer in 2014.

Winston left for the NFL in January 2015 and became FSU’s first-ever No. 1 Draft pick that spring when he was selected by Tampa Bay. He was the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback for five seasons and has been with the New Orleans Saints since 2020.

In his NFL career, Winston has completed 1,748 passes for 21,941 yards and 139 touchdowns.

Winston will become just the 11th FSU football player to be honored with the retirement of his number/jersey. He will join Seminole greats Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Sellers, Ron Simmons, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Warrick Dunn, Chris Weinke, Derrick Brooks, Terrell Buckley and Marvin Jones.

Florida State began retiring the jersey rather than the number of its all-time great student-athletes in 1997.