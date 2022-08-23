FSU to start financially rewarding student-athletes' good grades this year

Two years ago this month, the NCAA changed its rules to allow schools to reward their athletes financially for strong academic performances.

The wake of the NCAA vs. Alston case, which was firmly resolved by the Supreme Court last June, confirmed that the organization would now allow schools to compensate the enrolled athletes for success in the classroom.

Over the first few years, however, FSU hasn't been among the early adopters of adapting to this optional reward for its athletes. That is changing this academic year, FSU director of athletics Michael Alford confirmed to the Osceola on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are participating in Alston this year for our student-athletes," Alford said. "I think it's a great thing for them to be able to come in and get performance (bonuses) for academic achievements so we will be participating in Alston."