{{ timeAgo('2019-11-30 11:02:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

FSU to take on Purdue tonight in Emerald Coast Classic title game

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Facing what should be an extremely challenging four-game stretch, the Florida State men's basketball team got off a very nice start Friday night in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Seminoles not only knocked off No. 17 Tennessee, 60-57, but they controlled the game the entire way and actually led by 13 points with about 10 minutes left.

Next up will be a showdown with Big Ten power Purdue tonight in the tournament final, and then the Seminoles will travel to face Indiana on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, followed by a return to ACC play on Saturday against Clemson.

Freshman forward Patrick Williams fights for a loose ball Friday against Tennessee.
Freshman forward Patrick Williams fights for a loose ball Friday against Tennessee. (Associated Press)

Florida State (6-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. Purdue (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) 

Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Northwest Florida State College, Niceville, Fla.

The Seminoles and Boilermakers both advanced to the championship game by beating ranked opponents and handing those teams their first losses of the season. FSU did it to No. 17 Tennessee, and Purdue did it to No. 20 VCU.

The Boilermakers, who are coming off of an Elite Eight run powered by former star guard Carsen Edwards, already have experienced some highs and lows early this season. They lost to Texas and Marquette but battled back to beat a ranked VCU squad on Friday.

Last meeting: FSU 73, Purdue 72 (Nov. 29, 2018)

All-time series: Florida State leads 3-0

TV: CBS Sports Network | Radio: Seminole Radio Network

Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Matt Painter (Purdue)

FSU Projected Starting Lineup
Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG

C, Gr.

Dominik Olejniczak

7-0, 260

4.0

2.8

F, So.

Malik Osborne

6-9, 225

6.4

5.7

G, Sr.

Trent Forrest

6-4, 210

11.7

4.6 (apg)

G, Jr.

M.J. Walker

6-5, 213

11.0

3.8

G, So.

Devin Vassell

6-7, 194

12.4

4.1
Purdue Projected Starting Lineup
Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG

F, So.

Aaron Wheeler

6-9, 205

6.8

7.0

C, Jr.

Matt Haarms

7-3, 250

11.0

6.2

G, So.

Eric Hunter Jr.

6-4, 175

10.3

3.7 (apg)

G, Sr.

Jahaad Proctor

6-3, 205

15.0

3.0

G, Jr.

Nojel Eastern

6-7, 225

4.3

3.2

What to Watch For: This will be a much different-looking game than the one that saw Florida State pull off a 73-72 win in last year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Seminoles have several new faces in their lineup, and the Boilermakers lost the two players who scored most of their points in that game; guard Carsen Edwards (24 points) is now in the NBA, and forward Ryan Cline (21 points) has graduated.

Purdue is led in scoring by graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor. The 6-3 guard, who came in from High point, has not shot the ball well from the perimeter, but he does a very good job of getting to the free-throw line.

Both teams rotate a ton of players, so Florida State might not have its typical advantage in terms of depth. Both teams also pride themselves on defense, which could lead to another relatively low-scoring game.

Opening Line: Florida State - minus-1

