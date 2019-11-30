FSU to take on Purdue tonight in Emerald Coast Classic title game
Facing what should be an extremely challenging four-game stretch, the Florida State men's basketball team got off a very nice start Friday night in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Seminoles not only knocked off No. 17 Tennessee, 60-57, but they controlled the game the entire way and actually led by 13 points with about 10 minutes left.
Next up will be a showdown with Big Ten power Purdue tonight in the tournament final, and then the Seminoles will travel to face Indiana on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, followed by a return to ACC play on Saturday against Clemson.
Florida State (6-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. Purdue (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten)
Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Northwest Florida State College, Niceville, Fla.
The Seminoles and Boilermakers both advanced to the championship game by beating ranked opponents and handing those teams their first losses of the season. FSU did it to No. 17 Tennessee, and Purdue did it to No. 20 VCU.
The Boilermakers, who are coming off of an Elite Eight run powered by former star guard Carsen Edwards, already have experienced some highs and lows early this season. They lost to Texas and Marquette but battled back to beat a ranked VCU squad on Friday.
Last meeting: FSU 73, Purdue 72 (Nov. 29, 2018)
All-time series: Florida State leads 3-0
TV: CBS Sports Network | Radio: Seminole Radio Network
Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Matt Painter (Purdue)
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG
|RPG
|
C, Gr.
|
Dominik Olejniczak
|
7-0, 260
|
4.0
|
2.8
|
F, So.
|
Malik Osborne
|
6-9, 225
|
6.4
|
5.7
|
G, Sr.
|
Trent Forrest
|
6-4, 210
|
11.7
|
4.6 (apg)
|
G, Jr.
|
M.J. Walker
|
6-5, 213
|
11.0
|
3.8
|
G, So.
|
Devin Vassell
|
6-7, 194
|
12.4
|
4.1
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG
|RPG
|
F, So.
|
Aaron Wheeler
|
6-9, 205
|
6.8
|
7.0
|
C, Jr.
|
Matt Haarms
|
7-3, 250
|
11.0
|
6.2
|
G, So.
|
Eric Hunter Jr.
|
6-4, 175
|
10.3
|
3.7 (apg)
|
G, Sr.
|
Jahaad Proctor
|
6-3, 205
|
15.0
|
3.0
|
G, Jr.
|
Nojel Eastern
|
6-7, 225
|
4.3
|
3.2
What to Watch For: This will be a much different-looking game than the one that saw Florida State pull off a 73-72 win in last year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Seminoles have several new faces in their lineup, and the Boilermakers lost the two players who scored most of their points in that game; guard Carsen Edwards (24 points) is now in the NBA, and forward Ryan Cline (21 points) has graduated.
Purdue is led in scoring by graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor. The 6-3 guard, who came in from High point, has not shot the ball well from the perimeter, but he does a very good job of getting to the free-throw line.
Both teams rotate a ton of players, so Florida State might not have its typical advantage in terms of depth. Both teams also pride themselves on defense, which could lead to another relatively low-scoring game.
Opening Line: Florida State - minus-1
