Facing what should be an extremely challenging four-game stretch, the Florida State men's basketball team got off a very nice start Friday night in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Seminoles not only knocked off No. 17 Tennessee, 60-57, but they controlled the game the entire way and actually led by 13 points with about 10 minutes left. Next up will be a showdown with Big Ten power Purdue tonight in the tournament final, and then the Seminoles will travel to face Indiana on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, followed by a return to ACC play on Saturday against Clemson. ** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **

Freshman forward Patrick Williams fights for a loose ball Friday against Tennessee. (Associated Press)

Florida State (6-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. Purdue (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Northwest Florida State College, Niceville, Fla.

The Seminoles and Boilermakers both advanced to the championship game by beating ranked opponents and handing those teams their first losses of the season. FSU did it to No. 17 Tennessee, and Purdue did it to No. 20 VCU. The Boilermakers, who are coming off of an Elite Eight run powered by former star guard Carsen Edwards, already have experienced some highs and lows early this season. They lost to Texas and Marquette but battled back to beat a ranked VCU squad on Friday.

Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board Last meeting: FSU 73, Purdue 72 (Nov. 29, 2018) All-time series: Florida State leads 3-0 TV: CBS Sports Network | Radio: Seminole Radio Network Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Matt Painter (Purdue)

FSU Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG C, Gr. Dominik Olejniczak 7-0, 260 4.0 2.8 F, So. Malik Osborne 6-9, 225 6.4 5.7 G, Sr. Trent Forrest 6-4, 210 11.7 4.6 (apg) G, Jr. M.J. Walker 6-5, 213 11.0 3.8 G, So. Devin Vassell 6-7, 194 12.4 4.1

Purdue Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, So. Aaron Wheeler 6-9, 205 6.8 7.0 C, Jr. Matt Haarms 7-3, 250 11.0 6.2 G, So. Eric Hunter Jr. 6-4, 175 10.3 3.7 (apg) G, Sr. Jahaad Proctor 6-3, 205 15.0 3.0 G, Jr. Nojel Eastern 6-7, 225 4.3 3.2