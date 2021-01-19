First, he said on Tuesday during a Zoom meeting with the Tallahassee media, he was impressed with how quickly and how often the Seminoles called. Second, he liked how they broke down how he would be utilized in the 2021 FSU defense.

Perhaps the two most important ones were the ways the Seminoles' coaching staff interacted with the South Carolina defensive back once he entered the NCAA transfer portal in late December.

There are a few different reasons why Jammie Robinson wound up at Florida State this January.

"They kept calling and showing they had interest in me," Robinson said. "That's the type of guy I am. I'm very big on loyalty. ... They just kept calling and checking on me, and that kept the relationship building and it just went from there."

It wasn't just the fact that Florida State's coaches were calling. There were other schools doing that, of course.

Robinson was, after all, one of the more coveted defensive backs in the transfer portal after starting as a freshman and sophomore for the Gamecocks.

It was what head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson told Robinson about his role that excited him as well.

"They said we were going to play full nickel [coverage] like the whole game," Robinson said. "Them scheming around me, putting me at nickel, that shows a lot. That shows how important I am to the defense."

Robinson said that point was hammered home when he had a Zoom call with Fuller during the recruiting process.

Fuller actually had a detailed film session with him, showing the DB where he would be utilized on the field and essentially breaking down what went wrong at the nickelback position in 2020 -- and why Robinson was such a big need for the Seminoles in the offseason.

"That's one thing that stood out here at Florida State," he said. "Coach Fuller, Coach Woodson and Coach Norvell did a great job of telling me how I would be used in the defense."

The Leesburg, Ga., product expanded on what he was told: "The weakness of the defense was the nickel spot. That's where Coach Fuller said we needed a solid nickel, and they feel like I can be that solid nickel."

Robinson feels like he's more than solid, though, and his resume backs that up.

He was one of the best freshman defensive backs in the country in 2019. He made the All-SEC Freshman team that year and was also a second-team Freshman All-American, finishing third on the team in tackles with 62.

He finished second on the Gamecocks' defense with 74 tackles this past season, but the team struggled and head coach Will Muschamp was fired during the season.

It was not the way Robinson expected his college career to go, but he's excited to get a fresh start. FSU is closer to home (he grew up less than two hours away in Lee County, Ga.) and he's playing a position he and his new coaches feel he can absolutely excel at.

"I feel like I'll be the most physical nickel you guys have ever seen at Florida State University," Robinson said. "I feel like I can play in the box, I can cover, you can move me back to safety, I can play free [safety]. I just feel interchangeable."

