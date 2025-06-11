FSU trying to flip J'Zavien Currence's commitment after visit with 'Noles

Currence has been committed to South Carolina since last October. However, he told the Osceola after his visit concluded that he felt he owed head Mike Norvell and his staff a have a chance to show him why Florida State is the best place for him.

Four-star defensive back J'Zavien Currence is one of the most highly sought after prospects in the country regardless of position. However, after the Rock Hill (SC) South Pointe products official visit to Florida State it looks to be a two-team race to land his signature in December.

"Norvell was going to be the same character he's been since my freshman year," said Currence. "Everybody here, (they) haven't changed a bit. Just getting insight, deep insight, official visit with the players and things, just enjoying myself. My family enjoyed their stuff, too."

Currence said that as this point in his recruitment the only team with a possibility to flip his commitment from South Carolina is Florida State and that Norvell and his staff had earned an official visit from him.

"Coach Norvell, he wants the best for me, he tells me that every day." said Currence. "I respect that and so I can give him the respect of an official visit, give them a chance to prove to me why I should go here."

He also got a chance to spend time with all three of FSU's secondary coaches."I spent most of my time this weekend with Coach Coop (Evan Cooper), Coach Surtain and Coach Moss.

"They say I'm different," answered Currence when asked why the trio was working so hard to make him a Seminole. "I believe them. I am who I say I am. They are who they say they are, and it fits."

Currence also spoke about where FSU plans to play him if he signs with the Seminoles

"Safety," said Currence. "They showed me (film) of Earl Little Jr., he plays the Rover position, kind of in the middle of the field, does whatever they need him to do. He does everything. He is the quarterback of the defense. So, that's the role they want me to play."

He also spoke about why he decided to take an official visit to FSU despite already being committed to the Gamecocks.

"The people, for sure," said Currence. "You can have all the facilities in the world. You know the walls talk and the walls definitely talk here. Then you bring in guys like Coach Cooper behind you, it's amazing. They continue to being in amazing people and make this place better."

Currence was asked about a timeline for a potential flip but said as of right now there is no definitive date set for any type of final decision.

"Will see," said Currence when asked about when he will shut down his recruiting process once and for all.

Currence will take his official visit to South Carolina on the weekend of June 20.