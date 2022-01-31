FSU-UF game to be played on Friday night after Thanksgiving this fall
The annual football showdown between Florida State and Florida will have a decidedly different feel this year in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Because the Gators and Seminoles will be playing a day earlier than normal.
When the 2022 ACC football schedule is released later today, it will be announced that the two rivals will be playing on Friday night in prime time. The exact date is Nov. 25, one day after Thanksgiving and one day before the two regularly meet.
It will be second time the two have ever played in the regular season on a day other than Saturday.
The last time the Seminoles played on Friday night was in 2017 when they lost at Boston College 35-3. The Seminoles beat the Eagles 14-0 in 2015 in Boston on a Friday and then again 42-7 in 2016 in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles and Gators have met 65 times total since the series began in 1958.
Florida has won 37. Florida State has won 26. There have been two ties, including a pretty famous one in 1994.
With the game against LSU scheduled for Sunday night before Labor Day, that means both SEC opponents the Seminoles will face this upcoming season will be on non-traditional days.
FSU and UF will both be playing the game on a short week. The Seminoles will take on visiting Louisiana six days earlier, while the Gators will be at Vanderbilt on the previous Saturday.
FSU and UF played in 1979 on a Friday, and the undefeated Seminoles won that game 27-16 in Gainesville.
The full 2022 schedule, with dates and opponents, will be released at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.
