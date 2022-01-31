FSU-UF game to be played on Friday night after Thanksgiving this fall

The annual football showdown between Florida State and Florida will have a decidedly different feel this year in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Because the Gators and Seminoles will be playing a day earlier than normal.

When the 2022 ACC football schedule is released later today, it will be announced that the two rivals will be playing on Friday night in prime time. The exact date is Nov. 25, one day after Thanksgiving and one day before the two regularly meet.

It will be second time the two have ever played in the regular season on a day other than Saturday.

