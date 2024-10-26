FSU-UNC set for 3:30 p.m. kick on Nov. 2

Florida State will play just its second home game in the daytime as the ACC has scheduled the Seminoles' game vs. North Carolina for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 2).

The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

FSU played Memphis at noon back in September as well as a daytime kick on the East Coast when the Seminoles played Georgia Tech in Ireland.

Other game times around the ACC for next Saturday:

Duke at Miami – Noon ET on ABC

Stanford at NC State – Noon ET on ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Syracuse – Noon ET on The CW

Louisville at Clemson – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Pitt at SMU – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network