FSU-UNC set for 3:30 p.m. kick on Nov. 2

Florida State will play just its second home game in the daytime as the ACC has scheduled the Seminoles' game vs. North Carolina for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 2).
The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
FSU played Memphis at noon back in September as well as a daytime kick on the East Coast when the Seminoles played Georgia Tech in Ireland.
Other game times around the ACC for next Saturday:
Duke at Miami – Noon ET on ABC
Stanford at NC State – Noon ET on ACC Network
Virginia Tech at Syracuse – Noon ET on The CW
North Carolina at Florida State – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
Louisville at Clemson – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Pitt at SMU – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network
